St. Clair honoured by Heritage Trust

HALIFAX: In anticipation of Heritage Day, Heritage Trust of Nova Scotia hosted several events on February 19 at the historic Waegwoltic Club.

The highlight of the day was the announcement of an award to a well-respected educator, historian, and writer.

During an afternoon celebration, Heritage Trust president Joe Ballard announced that the trust was recognizing James St. Clair of Mull River for his longstanding contributions in building the cultural heritage of Cape Breton.

Cathy Gillies, president of Heritage Cape Breton Connection, made the nomination with the support of Catherine Arseneau, director of the Beaton Institute, and Rodney Chaisson, director of Highland Village Museum.

Dr. St. Clair has fostered and encouraged interest in and preservation of buildings of historical value through his teaching, writings and broadcasts, as well as his volunteer work. An author of two books with Dr Mary K. MacLeod, Dr. St. Clair is well-known for his CBC Cape Breton radio appearances and his newspaper columns. The Award of Excellence in Supporting Heritage Conservation will be presented to Dr. St. Clair later in the year.

For more information, visit: www.htns.ca, on Twitter @HTNovaScotia and on Facebook at: www.facebook.com/HeritageTrustNovaScotia.