The following is a transcription of all legible gravestones which remain in the old burying ground at St. Hyacinth’s Church. This cemetery is located directly behind the former Glebe House, overlooking Lennox Passage.

The majority of the early stones and markers are missing. The cemetery property slopes towards the sea and shore erosion has taken its toll. Several of the old burials were re-interred before they fell into the sea.

The death records of St. Hyacinth Church may be of help in identifying many of the individuals whose gravestones are now missing. Some individuals appear on the same gravestone, all the rest have their own markers.

Pertus, Captain Alfred born 1864 died 1945

Pertus, Susan died December 22, 1902 – wife of Alfred

Pertus, Francois Wilfred – age 2 days

Poirier, Adelina died June 20, 1915 – age 61

Poirier, Captain Frederic died April 9, 1913 – age 61 – husband of Adelina

Poirier-Tambon, M. Alfreda born November 21, 1899 died September 10, 1991

Poirier, Alfred died February 6, 1893 – age 37

Poirier, Desire died May 14, 1902 – Captain

Poirier, Seraphina died August 23, 1889 – wife of Desire

Poirier, Leon M. died April 23, 1892 – age 33

Poirier, Mary died March 1888 – age 60, wife of Clarence

Poirier, Mary B. died January 23, 1892 – wife of Peter LeBlanc – age 27

Quinan, Rev. Joseph S. born March 18, 1862 died November 19, 1884