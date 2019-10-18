The following is a transcription of all legible gravestones which remain in the old burying ground at St. Hyacinth’s Church. This cemetery is located directly behind the former Glebe House, overlooking Lennox Passage.
The majority of the early stones and markers are missing. The cemetery property slopes towards the sea and shore erosion has taken its toll. Several of the old burials were re-interred before they fell into the sea.
The death records of St. Hyacinth Church may be of help in identifying many of the individuals whose gravestones are now missing. Some individuals appear on the same gravestone, all the rest have their own markers.
Pertus, Captain Alfred born 1864 died 1945
Pertus, Susan died December 22, 1902 – wife of Alfred
Pertus, Francois Wilfred – age 2 days
Poirier, Adelina died June 20, 1915 – age 61
Poirier, Captain Frederic died April 9, 1913 – age 61 – husband of Adelina
Poirier-Tambon, M. Alfreda born November 21, 1899 died September 10, 1991
Poirier, Alfred died February 6, 1893 – age 37
Poirier, Desire died May 14, 1902 – Captain
Poirier, Seraphina died August 23, 1889 – wife of Desire
Poirier, Leon M. died April 23, 1892 – age 33
Poirier, Mary died March 1888 – age 60, wife of Clarence
Poirier, Mary B. died January 23, 1892 – wife of Peter LeBlanc – age 27
Quinan, Rev. Joseph S. born March 18, 1862 died November 19, 1884