MacDonald, Alexander 1902 –1975

MacDonald, Mary Margaret 1900 –1995

Kane, Hazel Blanche 1914 –1978

Unsure if she was born a George or the wife of Clarence W. George 1905–1994

Haskell, Robert E. 1888–1971

Mauger, Edward James 1891–1963

LeLacheur, Lilly 1897–1992, his wife

Murray, Mildred C. 1909–1985

MacRae, Alice M. Sister

Dort, William George 1867–1953

Dort, Minnie 1883–1997, his wife

Skinner, Harvey Jr. born March 28, 1958–died September 17, 1958

Shaw, Ada E. 1884–1953

Shaw, Thomas J. 1884–1954

Shaw, Evelyn B. 1914–1964, daughter

Shaw, Edna B. 1909–1978

LeLacheur, Henry October 12, 1865 –May 1, 1955

LeLacheur, Mary died August 27, 1954, wife of Henry

LeLacheur, Henry Melvin 1896–1966

Amey, Roland John James died October 14, 1951, age 42

Amey, Catherine Jean Carrigan 1916–2003, wife

Nicolle, John W. died October 29, 1919, age 64

Nicolle, Louise March 25, 1869–died 1948

Packer, Elijah Thomas 1861–1919

Packer, Esther Jane 1865–1942

Mauger, F. Percy died June 30, 1922, age 35

Mauger, Philip R. 1861–1941

Mauger, Mary Ann Caroline 1879–1959

Mauger, Gordon W. 1904–1972

Mauger, Irene F. 1917–1994

Amey, Bertha Jane 1915–1993, born Mauger

Amey, Robert W. died December 17, 1964, age 24, Constable, RCMP

Amey, Philip Leighton Wilson 1906–1992

Mauger, Ida J. 1898–

Mauger, Lennox H. T. 1897–1986

Packer, George Stuart 1907–1977

Edwards, Henry Client died July 15, 1958, age 70

Edwards, Alice 1893–1968

Rowe, Samuel born September 28, 1883–died July 24, 1958, married February 20, 1919 Rowe, Edna born April 1, 1898–died December 30, 1990

Edwards, Catherine E. Vye 1889–1954, wife

Edwards, Albert J. 1882–1966

Barnes, Lydia F. 1889–1959

Barnes, Richard 1890–1972

Barnes, William James born January 1, 1922–died September 9, 2003, Captain

Miller, Esther James 1881–1963

Lake, Cecil R. 1892–1968

Murray, Thelma L. born September 17, 1922–died April 20, 1971, wife

Murray, John F. born September 2, 1911–died October 6, 1973

Herridge, William J. 1926–1971

Boudreau, Pearl Beatrice Richardson 1899–1980

Wife of Albert J. Boudreau

Herridge, Jean Marguerite born 1932–died March 6, 1993

Forest, Cornelius J. 1911–1999

Forest, Greta G. Edwards 1921, wife

Edwards, Allan A. 1895–1980

Edwards, Grace F. 1898–1995, wife

Diggdon, Stanley 1917–1981

Diggdon, Margaret 1928 –

George, Lester F. 1910–1987

George, Frances Doris Skinner born April 11, 1934–died February 14, 1984, wife

George, Percy Wallace 1913–1920

Shaw, Ivan born June 3, 1911–1998

Shaw, Christena J. 1920–1969, wife

Burton, Bertram W. 1881–1955

Burton, Fannie Louise 1883–1964, wife

Savoury, Vincent died June 15, 1983, age 69, Seaman CDN Merchant Navy

Savoury, Vincent, Jr.1948–1993

Savoury, Audrey C. 1958 wife

Savoury, Robert P. born October 7, 1946–died April 26, 2001

George. Clifford C. 1919 – 2002 RCA C. A. BMDR

Short, Mary B. born October 31, 1920–died September 21, 1997

Short, Thomas P. died August 20, 1989, age 79, CDN Merchant Navy

Short, Albert A.1962–1981, son

Short, Thomas, father

Short, Mary, mother