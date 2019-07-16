Stan Rogers Folk Festival names headliners

CANSO: The Stan Rogers Folk Festival, Canada’s Songwriter Festival, is excited to announce its 2019 headliners. Suzanne Vega, Donovan Woods and Jeremy Dutcher will highlight the show taking place from July 25-28 in Canso.

Known internationally for songs like “Luka” and “Tom’s Diner,” Suzanne Vega has pushed the boundaries of folk music throughout her 30-year career. Sarnia-born Donovan Woods is a contemporary songwriter and storyteller par excellence. Each song rings with truth and shows the marks of a skilled hand, on par with some of Canada’s best songwriters and rounding out the top of the bill is New Brunswick’s Jeremy Dutcher. His genre-defying 2018 debut album Wolastoqiyik Lintuwakonawa has garnered him both a Polaris Prize and a JUNO award, and taken the Canadian music industry by storm.

Consistent every year, the lineup builds on a solid core of East Coast talent. This year, Stanfest presents Dave Gunning, Bruce Guthro, Rose Cousins, JP Cormier, Còig, Gordie MacKeeman & His Rhythm Boys. In terms of up-and-coming Atlantic Canadian artists, expect to see Gabrielle Papillon, Kellie Loder, Rachel Beck, Reeny Smith, Garrett Mason, T. Thomason, Hello Delaware, The Bombadils, and Villages.

The 2019 roster also shines a spotlight on artists from Manitoba, including The Small Glories, Joey Landreth, and Madeleine Roger along with two Smithsonian Folkways label-mates: Montrealer Kaia Kater and Boston-based Lula Wiles. Additionally, PEI-based classical ensemble Atlantic String Machine will be featured in the weekend’s programming.

Toronto-based artists The Weather Station, Justin Nozuka, and Lydia Persaud will each bring their unique spin on folk music and two European imports – Talisk, 2017 Scots Trad Music Awards Folk Band of the Year, and fiddle supergroup, Scandinavian String Alliance will be present, along with road warrior wordsmiths, Garnet Rogers and Malcolm Holcombe.

“There are plenty of fresh faces on the roster, but part of the joy of Stanfest has always been discovering the best new talent in folk music,” says Chris Greencorn, Artistic Director of Stanfest. “We’ve brought together a really vibrant group of artists this year, and I think it’s something our entire audience will be able to dig into.”

For more information on performing artists, visit: stanfest.com/artists/.

Tickets for the festival are on sale now. Advance weekend passes are available here: stanfest.com/tickets. Children 12 and under are FREE.

Campsites are available by contacting the festival office toll free at 1 (888) 554-7826. For more information, visit: stanfest.com/tickets.