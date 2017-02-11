So nothing’s happening in the world, right? Everything is sunshine and roses?

Excellent. Time to write about something no one else will care about but me. Here we go.

I’m planning on starting a podcast this year. Why? Well, because I want to, that’s why. What’s your problem? Why would you ask me that? What’s wrong with me having a podcast? Are you trying to silence me? Who are you and for whom are you working?

(After pulling myself away from the computer, calming myself down with a glass of milk and several cheeseburgers, I returned to this column several hours later.)

As I wrote a while back, I enjoy the medium of podcasting and subscribe to several titles. They make my commute more tolerable and there is always something interesting being said by someone.

The plan is to speak with… well, everybody. As part of my job, I sometimes speak with scientists and other experts in fields unfamiliar to your everyday Joe and Jane. Sometimes, the information they provide, through no fault of the speakers, is too jargon dense or just plain confusing to be useful to anyone.

I’d like to provide a format to allow people to learn about subjects such as global warning or international politics without feeling condescended to, or worse, bored. I see a lot of people complaining about the media and how the media manipulates things.

As a member of the media, I get a little offended at times but then I see how the media that isn’t me works and I too get frustrated from time to time. Why not try to provide a little knowledge?

Outside of science and general academic topics, I also want to delve into more uncomfortable subjects and talk with people I normally wouldn’t spit on if they were on fire. Ann Coulter for instance. I really dislike what the woman stands for, which is making money by being terrible. With that said, I would find it fascinating to interview her on her political beliefs and let her try to convince me that what she is saying isn’t crazy.

I don’t want anything adversarial. I just want to listen, without filter, to what she or anyone has to say… with the exception of the Westboro Church. Those people are beyond repellant.

With that said, I don’t plan on just offering a platform for hate speech. You hate homosexuals? Why? How does it affect you personally? What business is it of yours? You want to ban Muslims? How many have you met, spoke to, shared a meal with? Why do you see them as blights on your life and country?

I don’t want any part of sensationalism. I’m not going to put an alt-righter and liberal in the same room and let them scream at each other for an hour. I genuinely want to learn what makes people, even ones with whom I disagree on several levels, tick. Would such talk make some people uncomfortable? Sure, but I would like to think those people understand everyone has the right to a voice. If they don’t, they can be on the next episode and explain why they were so uncomfortable… or they can kick rocks. Expressing an opinion is fine but being a critic for the sake of being a complaining is just irritating.

Anyway, I am in talks with a partner so we’ll see where things go from here. This could be fun and I’m excited to see what we can make.

I’m done now.