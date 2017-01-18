It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of our father and husband, Stephen Damien Breen on Tuesday January 17, 2017 at St. Martha’s Regional Hospital , Antigonish. Born the middle of five children to Arnold and Margaret Breen . Stephen was a lifelong resident of Cape Jack.

Stephen began his married life at the age of 32 to his beloved Colleen and together they were blessed with four boys. Stephen was honored to be their Dad, extremely proud as he watched them develop into fine young men. Stephen conveyed a grateful nature for his many blessing, Nora, his grand-daughter being the most recent, born in March 2015.

Golf was his hobby of choice along with playing cards especially cribbage with all who visited. Throughout his life, he formed, maintained and cherished numerous friendships. He was admired and loved by all who knew him. We are left with precious memories to comfort us during this time as we remember Stephen, celebrating his life, accomplishments, legacy, professional and personal contributions.

He worked at New Page Pulp & Paper mill for 32 years and retired from the position of Operator in 2009.

Stephen is survived by his wife Colleen (McKeough), sons: Ben (Erin), Joel, Tyler and Kendall all who live in Cape Jack. He is also survived by his sister Pauline Chisholm (Wilfred), Heatherton; brothers: Francis, Antigonish, Nicky (Judy), Cape Jack and Clifford (Tanya), Miramichi, NB; one grandchild Nora, in addition to nieces, nephews, numerous in-laws, and many cousins.

Stephen was predeceased by his parents, Arnold and Margaret Breen.

Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Saturday at 10 am from St. Paul’s Roman Catholic Church, Havre Boucher with Rev. Allan MacPhie, presiding.

As expressions of sympathy donations may be made to Cathy’s Place; Holy Redeemer Centre in Sydney. St. Paul’s Luncheon fund , to the memorial of one’s choice or a mass offering would be appreciated. Family flowers only please.

Stephen’s family would like to extend heartfelt thanks to the wonderful staff of Saint Martha’s Regional Hospital, Palliative Care Unit, Dr. Phillip Cooper, Dr. Ron MacCormick, Dr. William Booth and all who have provided care and kindness; your thoughtfulness will always be remembered fondly.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Green’s Funeral Home, Port Hawkesbury.

Messages to the family may be conveyed at www.greensfuneralhome.ca