Steven Page and Jon Hines come to Granville Green

By Corrine MacLean

PORT HAWKESBURY: This Sunday, Steven Page and Jon Hines will take their music to the Granville Green stage for the annual concert series.

Page, originally from Toronto, was one of the founding members of the Barenaked Ladies. He was the group’s lead singer, guitarist and songwriter until he left the band in 2009 to pursue a solo career.

For the summer, he’s touring Nova Scotia. He never played in Port Hawkesbury before, and he says he is looking forward to his local debut.

“I love to perform, especially outside for people that love to hear music,” he says. “It’ll be a great time.”

Alongside Page, Kevin Fox will be performing on the cello. The music will be a blend of rock, folk music and alternative rock. They’ll be performing old music from the Barenaked Ladies, as well as new music from his new albums.

“He’s really a wonderful musician,” Page says about performing with Fox. “We work really well together, so we’re looking forward to performing on stage.”

After the show, Page is headed to England and Ireland to tour there, and will be releasing a new record in September.

Hines, opening for Page, grew up in Kingsville just outside of Port Hawkesbury. He attended Granville Green since he was young, and says it feels good to share the stage with others.

His music will include some blues, folk, and jazz. Altogether, it is described by Hines as “Story-teller.” Hines says he’s been pretty fortunate for his accomplishments, such as opening for international artists Daniel Champagne from Australia and Jesse Roper from Victoria BC.

Hines entered his song Rainstorm in New Orleans into a international songwriting competition last November. His song placed in the top 11 per cent out of 16,000 songs entered, and advanced to the semi finals. Hines didn’t win, but says he still proud for making it that far.

“It comes from an internal struggle that everybody goes through at some point. Using that, pushing through and growing as a person. When you’re stuck in a storm, and being pushed down and defeated, it can be pretty hard to push through. But you also need those experiences in order to grow,” he said.

Hines will have CD release party at the Carleton in Halifax on August 8. There will be a TV performance, and radio to promote my upcoming release, Wild Things Roam. Currently booking dates for a west coast tour and a Newfoundland tour, while trying to get a Nashville trip for a songwriting camp, and mini tour.

“Thank you to everyone, Port Hawkesbury for being kind to me over the years,” he says. “I look forward to sharing my songs and stories with you all!”

To be up to date on Jon Hines, visit “jonhinesmusic” through Facebook/instagram. He also has digital releases on iTunes, Spotify, Amazon Music, etc. His cover artwork was done by Sara Rankin from Mabou.

Page’s official webpage is www.stevenpage.com.

Last Sunday, the Green concert series started with Lennie Gallant and his band headlining and Cassie and Maggie serving as the opening act.

The sisters sang Old English folk songs, such as “Let No Man Steal Time” and “Willy Taylor.” They performed music from their new album that blended Irish, Scottish and Bluegrass. They also showed their tap dancing skills for the crowd.

Gallant and his band members took to the stage for the rest of the evening. The band included Jeremy Gallant on keyboard; Patricia Richard with both mandolin and bodhran, Sean Kemp on the Fiddle, and Jonathan Gallant on drums/cajon.