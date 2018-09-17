Stevens impressive at U16 nationals

ST. PETER’S: Temeka Stevens missed a chance to visit the Baseball Nova Scotia Provincial Championships earlier this summer. She had a pretty good reason.

“I actually ended up missing provincials with my home team because I went to nationals [with the 16U Baseball Nova Scotia Girls] in Bedford,” she told The Reporter last Friday. “But everyone on the team was encouraging me to go.

“We didn’t come out with a medal but that was alright. We had fun. We only won two of our games, and I was pitching for one of those.”

The game in question saw Nova Scotia drop P.E.I. 19-1 in just four innings. Stevens pitched a complete game, tossing 74 pitches and 55 strikes. She allowed no walks.

Managing to get seven of Nova Scotia’s 12 outs, it’s no surprise Stevens was selected game MVP.

“It was a pretty short game, but we came out with the win,” she said, noting that she was also pitching in Nova Scotia’s first game of the tournament. “It was a really good feeling to know I helped my team out. It was a shock to everybody, allowing only one run in four innings, but everybody was behind me. Everybody was encouraging everybody else.

“It was so good.”

Stevens was the only pitcher at the tournament to not walk a batter, and she also led Team Nova Scotia with the best on base percentage. Her strike/ball count was also Nova Scotia’s best.

She said she learned a lot from her visit to nationals.

“You get to see how other teams perform, and you get to try to better yourself,” she said. “You also get feedback that helps you, and you meet all kinds of new people. That’s also fun.

“I was nerved up for a little while, but once you get in the groove, there’s no stopping. You look at it positively, you give it your all, and that’s all you can do.”

In addition to playing with Team Nova Scotia, Stevens was busy with Midget AA ball during the summer. As there was no Midget ball played in Richmond County this year, she suited up with New Waterford.

“I knew the team previously, but I got to know them so much better,” she said. “We played in a tournament down there, and I pitched against the number two team in Canada. We nearly pulled off a win.”

Stevens won a game MVP for her efforts on the mound. The game was scoreless up until the last inning, where she had to be taken out because she reached her pitch count.

She was the only girl playing at the tournament, which she took in stride.

“I just put it out of my head,” she said. “I go out there, and I do what I do. I try to make myself better and do my best.”

In addition to her playing for two teams, she also hosted ball camps for younger players throughout the summer.

“I was out there five days a week for the camps,” she said. “And then I had my own games on the weekend.”