StFX appoints new Dean of Science

ANTIGONISH: St. Francis Xavier University announced Dr. Daniel Belliveau has been appointed the Dean of Science at St. Francis Xavier University, effective January 1, 2020.

Dr. Belliveau comes to the university from his current position as Director, School of Health Studies, Faculty of Health Sciences, at the University of Western Ontario. Dr. Belliveau has served in multiple leadership positions during his tenure at Western, including as Undergraduate Chair, School of Health Studies, Director, School of Health Studies, and President, University of Western Ontario’s Faculty Association.

“I am very pleased Dr. Daniel Belliveau will lead the StFX Faculty of Science,” said Dr. Kevin Wamsley, StFX Academic VP and Provost. “Dr. Belliveau is described by his colleagues as an innovator in the classroom, an unwavering voice of support for students and an engaging leader. We are very excited he will be joining our academic leadership team.”

“I am thrilled to have the opportunity to work with the exceptionally talented faculty at StFX,” said Dr. Belliveau. “Working together with my colleagues and students, I will be energized to support our team in any way.”

A scholar of anatomy, Dr. Belliveau has focused recently on three-dimensional representations of anatomy and their enhancement of the learning environment and the influence of competition on learning. He is the successful recipient of numerous research grants, including from the Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council; eCampus Ontario – Open Content Initiative; Western Teaching Fellow; Cancer Research Society; Ontario Research and Development Challenge Fund; and Canada Foundation for Innovation.

Additionally, he has been honoured as the 2019 recipient of the Edward G. Pleva Award for Excellence in Teaching, Western University’s most distinguished teaching honour, as well as a number of other awards including the 2018 Faculty of Health Sciences Teaching Award of Excellence for Faculty, the 2016 CAUT Distinguished Service Award and the Faculty of Health Sciences Recognition of Excellence in Teaching. He has supervised dozens of undergraduate and graduate students.

Dr. Belliveau has authored and co-authored numerous papers, book chapters and proceedings, and has presented invited papers. Among administrative and professional activities, he served as an external reviewer and consultant for StFX’s Bachelor of Arts and Science degree in health and was a participant in Building Administrative Skills through Innovation, Collegiality and Strategy, a Western University program offered to emerging academic leaders.

He has given his time and expertise to extensive university committees, and in the community, including chairing the Emergency Department Patient and Family Advisory Council, and the school council at St. Paul’s Catholic Elementary School.