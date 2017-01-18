StFX appoints research chairs

ANTIGONISH: St. Francis Xavier University has selected its first two research chairs for the Brian Mulroney Institute of Government.

In collaboration with Irving Shipbuilding Inc., StFX has appointed Dr. Adam Lajeunesse as the Irving Shipbuilding Chair in Arctic Marine Security Policy and Dr. Karl Skogstad as the Irving Shipbuilding Chair in Marine Security Economics.

In their new positions, Drs. LaJeunesse and Skogstad will work together to research Canada’s role in global marine security issues with a focus on the Arctic region, and will contribute to strengthening the marine industry in Canada.

“The Mulroney Institute has the potential to be one of the country’s leading centres on policy and governance, and I’m excited to be here at its beginning,” says Dr. Lajeunesse.

The Brian Mulroney Institute of Government, which was announced in October, 2016, will be Canada’s leading centre for undergraduate teaching and research in the field of public policy and governance. A cornerstone of the project includes an endowment that is in excess of $20 million for academic chairs and student scholarships and bursaries.

“The Irving Shipbuilding Chair in the Mulroney Institute of Government provides me with a great opportunity to work with other leading researchers to answer policy-relevant questions,” says Dr. Skogstad.

“The research produced by myself and the other researchers in the Institute will allow StFX to position itself as a leading centre in informing good government policy.”

Irving Shipbuilding is providing $1 million in funding for the two Irving Shipbuilding Chair positions as part of its Value Proposition commitments under the National Shipbuilding Strategy (NSS) – Canada’s 30-year plan to renew the fleets of the Royal Canadian Navy and the Canadian Coast Guard.

“With the National Shipbuilding Strategy, we are rebuilding our marine industry, supporting Canadian technological innovation, and bringing jobs and prosperity to communities throughout the country,” says Judy Foote, Minister of Public Services and Procurement.

“These appointments will position Canadian research in the global arena, leaving a legacy of expertise and pride in our national shipbuilding industry.”

“As Canada’s chosen shipbuilder, we are proud to fund two Irving Shipbuilding research chairs at StFX,” said Kevin McCoy, President, Irving Shipbuilding.

“The research conducted will help create a vibrant and sustainable marine industry in Canada, a goal of the National Shipbuilding Strategy that we are committed to achieving while our shipbuilders proudly build ships for Canada.”

“We are very fortunate to have attracted two exceptional emerging scholars to take up these Irving Shipbuilding Research Chairs as part of the Mulroney Institute of Government,” says Dr. Richard Isnor, StFX Associate Vice President, Research and Graduate Studies and Interim Director, Mulroney Institute of Government.

“Dr. Lajeunesse and Dr. Skogstad will work in very complementary research areas and we are confident that they will provide a solid foundation for the policy research efforts and impact of the new Mulroney Institute. The support by Irving Shipbuilding for these research chairs will have long-term impacts on important aspects of marine security policy research in Canada.”

In 2011, Irving Shipbuilding was selected by the Government of Canada to construct Canada’s future naval combatant fleet and committed to investing 0.5 per cent of its contract revenues in creating a sustainable marine industry across Canada. This will amount to approximately $12.5 million over the construction of Arctic and Offshore Patrol Ships, the first class of vessel under construction at Irving Shipbuilding’s Halifax Shipyard as part of the National Shipbuilding Strategy.