StFX athletes named AUS athletes of the week

ANTIGONISH: Two StFX athletes were named Subway Atlantic University Sport athletes of the week for the week ending February 19, 2017.

Sarah Bujold of the StFX X-Women hockey team was named female athlete of the week.

A third-year human kinetics student from Riverview, New Brunswick, Bujold tallied seven points in two playoff wins versus the Dalhousie Tigers. The X-Women completed a 2-0 sweep in the Subway AUS Women’s Hockey Playoffs best-of-three quarter-final series.

In February 16’s 6-2 win, Bujold contributed two goals and two assists. She was named Subway Player of the Game in the win. On February 18, StFX topped Dalhousie 7-1 to complete the series sweep. Bujold had two goals and an assist in the win.

This regular season, Bujold was the national scoring champion with 43 points. She also led the country in goals scored with 24.

Bryson Cianfrone of the StFX X-Men hockey team won the honour on the men’s side.

A first-year business student from Stoney Creek, Ontario, Cianfrone had four points in two playoff wins versus the Moncton Aigles Bleus. The X-Men completed a 2-0 series sweep over Moncton in the Subway AUS Men’s Hockey Playoffs quarter-final series.

In February 15’s 6-2 win, Cianfrone scored a goal and added two assists. He then scored the game-winning goal in February 17’s 4-3 victory.