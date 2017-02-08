ANTIGONISH: A show of solidarity and unity, along with elements of defiance, unfolded at StFX University on Friday evening, six nights after violence at a Quebec City mosque took six lives and left 19 others injured.

The auditorium at the Antigonish campus’ Schwartz School of Business drew nearly 300 people for an Affirmation of Peace – Salaam ceremony, which honoured the victims of the January 29 shooting at the Islamic Cultural Centre in the Quebec City neighbourhood of Sainte-Foy. Friday’s hour-long event was a joint effort of the StFX Student Union, the Town and County of Antigonish, Syrian and Antigonish Families Embrace (SAFE), StFX for SAFE, the Antigonish-Guysborough Immigrant Support Program and the Antigonish Muslim Association (AMA).

“When a tragedy hits, as a human being, there are moments of uncertainty, doubt, questioning,” said AMA representative Dr. Abdulrahim Alawashez , who is also a surgeon practicing at St. Martha’s Regional Hospital.

“But there are always good things that come from that, and let’s focus on this. When I walked into this place just a few minutes ago, the question that came to my mind was, ‘Do I feel supported?’… And the answer is, ‘Yes, indeed,’ and this is a pattern, and this is on every level in this country.”

The ceremony offered moments of quiet contemplation concerning the late-January events in Quebec City, including a moment of silence that saw the faces of the six deceased men flashed on the auditorium’s large screen, as well as the lighting of candles by members of nine different faith and cultural groups throughout Antigonish, including Christian, Jewish, Hindi, Quaker, Mi’kmaq, and African-Nova Scotian.

“Horrific events like this are not supposed to happen in Canada – we are a mosaic,” said Antigonish Mayor Laurie Boucher.

“Let us all tonight have the courage to speak out and the courage to act, to help make Canada a country that all races, creeds and colours are proud to call ‘home.’”

In his address to the ceremony, Central Nova MP Sean Fraser accepted some of the responsibility for the cultural forces that may have played a role in the events leading up to the January 29 shooting.

“I’m sorry to my friends in Sainte-Foy that I couldn’t do more and that our communities couldn’t do more to stamp out injustice and hatred from the social fabric of our nation a generation ago, and gave rise to this incident,” Fraser declared.

“But I commit to you that I will use the platform that I have, every day, for as long as I’m fortunate enough to hold it, to stand up for the values of equality and freedom so we can stamp out bigotry in our country.”

The ceremony also included a performance of “We Shall Not Be Moved” by the Antigonish-based community singing group The Wandering Menstruels and closed with the singing of “Let There Be Peace On Earth” by a community choir. Attendees were also invited to sign a book of condolences and pose for pictures supporting diversity, all of which were forwarded to the Islamic Cultural Centre over the following days.