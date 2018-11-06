StFX off to Loney Bowl

ANTIGONISH: The StFX X-Men are moving on to the AUS championship after a 33-10 victory over the Acadia Axemen in the Subway AUS semifinal playoff game on a wet and windy Saturday afternoon at StFX Oland Stadium.

Two huge touchdown runs by U SPORTS leading rusher Jordan Socholotiuk in the first half powered the X-Men offense to the win as StFX moves on to the Subway AUS Loney Bowl next Saturday against the Saint Mary’s Huskies.

The X-Men got on the board on their second play of the game when Socholotiuk found a seam in the Axemen defense and broke through for an electrifying 103-yard touchdown run. The run marked the second longest rush in AUS history, behind a 108-yard play by StFX’s Terry Arnason dating back to 1967.

The Axemen replied with a touchdown late in the quarter, making the X-Men pay on a turnover. The 7-7 score held up after the first quarter of play. An Axemen 12-yard field goal two and a half minutes into the second quarter gave them a 10-7 lead.

StFX replied with a field goal of their own as Keiran Burnham split the uprights from 11 yards out. AUS leading receiver Kaion Julien-Grant had hauled in a 66-yard pass to put the X-Men in viable field position.

Burnham then secured his own spot in the AUS record book, booting the second longest field goal in conference history with a 53-yarder. The kick also set a StFX record, surpassing a 52-yard field goal by Pat Donnelly in 1989.

Despite leaving the field for treatment of an upper body injury late in the first quarter, the injury didn’t appear to bother Socholotiuk as he scored his second major of the game with just over a minute to play in the opening half, breaking through Acadia tacklers to run it in from 52-yards out.

On the ensuing kickoff Burnham kicked it through the end zone for a single point as the X-Men closed out the first half with a 21-10 lead over the visiting Axemen.

Socholotiuk racked up 193 of his 242 total yards in the first half as he went on to earn Subway player of the game honours.

The X-Men went up 26-10 in the third quarter off an Axemen conceded safety and a 21-yard Burnham field goal.

Acadia started the fourth quarter on a positive note as Cameron Davidson came up with a big special teams play, blocking Burnham’s punt attempt. The Axemen couldn’t translate the possession into a scoring threat however, as they continued to struggle on offense in the second half.

The only scoring in the fourth quarter came on a six-yard touchdown run by X-Men quarterback Bailey Wasdal on a first and goal play with seven minutes left in the game, and a single point off another long Burnham punt with 1:24 left on the clock as the X-Men took home the 33-10 victory.

The StFX defense came up big with four pass break-ups, and the defensive line shut down the Axemen running game.

Acadia managed 275 total offensive yards to StFX’s 441.

Socholotiuk finished with 24 carries for 242 yards. Julien-Grant hauled in 7 catches for 127 yards as Wasdal was 12-19 for 189 yards in passing. Julien-Grant also had a trio of rushes for 21 yards and came up with another big return game for the X-Men on special teams.

Jeremy Fagnan and Alex Fedchun led the StFX defense with six and five tackles, respectively.

The Subway AUS Loney Bowl will take place on Saturday, November 10 at Saint Mary’s Huskies Stadium as the first place Huskies (7-1) host the second place X-Men (6-2) in a 2:00 pm kick-off.

In regular season play the Huskies defeated the X-Men 20-13 in the very first game of the season back on August 24 in Halifax and again on September 29 in Antigonish by a close 27-24 margin.

Courtesy StFX Sports Information