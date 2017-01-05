ANTIGONISH: The first few days of 2017 signals the start of a new home and new opportunities for incoming St. Francis Xavier University students.

StFX welcomed approximately 40 new students who are beginning their studies in the winter semester. The group includes students from across Nova Scotia, Canada, as well as 20 international students from countries including the Bahamas, Ethiopia, China, Germany, France and Denmark.

Today, StFX hosted a winter Welcome Day for students and their families who were treated to brunch before enjoying an information fair where they could find answers to questions on everything from residence services, academic advising and the StFX Students’ Union.

- Advertisement -

For Marla Gaudet, Director of Internationalization at StFX, the winter Welcome Day is an opportunity to help international students feel comfortable in their new community.

“We have students from across the world, and it can be quite a culture shock coming to a new country and community environment,” says Gaudet. “We want them feel comfortable and reassured that we’re here to support them. We want their parents to feel confident that their children will succeed and be happy.”

The StFX community is helping ease the transition for its new students. A group of returning international students have volunteered to help their new classmates get established in Antigonish, even taking them to shop for groceries and other supplies.

The Office of Internationalization is also planning a series of social events throughout the winter semester to help new international students make friends and feel at home in the StFX community.

“It’s only been a day but I love it already,” says new student Antonia Newbold, from the Bahamas. “The people are friendly and welcoming, so I feel excited to be here. I even like the cold weather!”

The warm welcome has also helped reassure Antonia’s mother, Deborah.

“I felt comfortable when we came here. Everyone was so helpful and made us feel welcome. I feel I could leave right now and know that Antonia will be fine.”