Sting goes 1-2 at provincials

PORT HAWKESBURY: The Strait Area Sting hosted the U13 A Division 5 provincials on the weekend of August 31, and the hosts went 1-2 at Oaklee’s Field.

Stewiacke ended up winning the banner.

“I would like to thank all of parents and siblings of the players who helped out on the weekend to make the week a success,” said manager Jason Aucoin. “A special thank you to all the offices for giving up their time to allow these games to happen. Thank you to The Reporter for the coverage of the tournament.

“The weather was great, the town of Port Hawkesbury did an amazing job on the up keep it the field. I also would like to thank all the players from all the teams.”

Aucoin said sponsors served a big role in the event, and he and the team thanks: 1015 The Hawk, EMM Law, Tri-Mac Toyota, Gateway Hyundai, Canso Ford, Shoppers, Fleur de Lis, Canadian Tire, AA Munro, Atlantic Superstore, Seaboard Tire, Giant Tiger, Subway, Tim Horton’s, Dundee Resort, Port Honda, Ross Screen Print, Papa’s Pub, Highland Beverages, Bill MacPherson, Town of Port Hawkesbury, B&N Distributors, Parts Connection, and Cutting Edge Studio and Boutique.