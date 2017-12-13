Mr. Albert Stone – Lynche River

STONE Albert 84 of Lynche River died December 4, 2017 at Strait Richmond Hospital, Evanston.Born in Lynche River, Albert was a son of the late Peter and Elizabeth (Brymer) Stone. Albert was employed most of his working life as a mechanic and enjoyed spending time with his friends. He is survived by his longtime friend Alice MacDonald, son Allan (Margie), Halifax; daughters Dolores Hubley, Calgary; Rita (Rob) Goulet, Ottawa; Paula (Donnie), Rudolph, Dartmouth, sisters Helen (Clancy) , Annabelle (Albert), Patricia (Dave), and Linda; brothers Albert (Alice), Frank (Jeanette), Harold, Frank (Cathy), Joey (Shelene), Carl (Joan); He was predeceased by brothers Billy, Peter, James and George. A graveside service was held on Friday at 10 a.m. in Immaculate Conception Cemetery, Barra Head with Rev. Antolin Asor presiding. Funeral Arrangements are under the direction of Green’s Funeral Home, Port Hawkesbury.Messages of sympathy may be conveyed at www.greensfuneralhome.ca