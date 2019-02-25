Home Community Storybook picnic in St. Peter’s Community Storybook picnic in St. Peter’s By Dana MacPhail-Touesnard - February 25, 2019 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp For Saturday’s Storybook Picnic event, hosted by the Richmond County Literacy Network, organizers Sharon McGrath (left) and literacy network coordinator Millie Hatt, embraced winter as their theme. Photos by Dana MacPhail TouesnardAdam Cooke provided the musical entertainment for the Storybook Picnic in St. Peter’s on Saturday. In addition to arts and crafts areas, book readings, face painting, and an invitation to dress up as their favourite characters, children were also invited to leave the Storybook Picnic in St. Peter’s with a new-to-them book. The event was organized by the Richmond County Literacy Network. Puppeteer Kate Silver invited the children attending the Storybook Picnic on February 23 in St. Peter’s to pretend they were snowflakes before she offered up her puppet show. Mia Larade arrived at the Richmond County Literacy Network’s Storybook Picnic dressed as Elsa from Frozen and face painter Christine Oakley helped complete the look with a few snowflakes. Puppeteer Kate Silver’s show featured some dogs with different perspectives on snow and cold weather. The Richmond County Literacy Network’s Storybook Picnic event on February 23 at the St. Peter’s Lions Hall included a reading of Kazuno Kohara’s Here Comes Jack Frost by Sharon McGrath, who also hosts bi-weekly “Babies and Books” sessions at the St. Peter’s Library. Richmond County Literacy Network coordinator Millie Hatt reminded attendees of the “Babies and Books” program running bi-weekly on Monday and Tuesday mornings at the Eastern counties regional library branch in St. Peter’s. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Community Claude Martell Memorial ATV Fun Run in L’Ardoise Community Senior’s club donates to hospital renovations Community Do not approach seals along the shore Community Port Hawkesbury Nursing Home selects Valentine’s King and Queen Community RBC hands out community grants Community Hike along the Celtic Shores Coastal Trail - Advertisement -