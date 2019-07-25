PORT HAWKESBURY: Six top Nova Scotia Community College (NSCC) culinary graduates were recognized on July 16 at the inaugural presentation ceremony for the Lieutenant Governor’s Award for Culinary Excellence at Government House in Halifax.

Zhuoyu Wang of the Strait Area Campus was one of the six.

“Receiving this award is a huge honour and I am so grateful,” said Wang. “It reinforces my passion for working with food and bridging Chinese and Canadian cultures in the kitchen.”

Wang, who is from China, hopes to someday open his own restaurant in Nova Scotia.

The new awards program for culinary excellence features six awards, one at each NSCC campus offering culinary programming.

From the six award recipients, Wang was selected to receive the top honour, including a medal for culinary excellence. The recipients were assessed on academic performance, dedication and commitment to the culinary profession and community involvement.

“I am delighted and honoured to host the first ceremony to present the Award for Culinary Excellence,” said Lt.-Gov. Arthur J. LeBlanc. “Patsy and I have experienced first-hand the wonderful cuisine produced by the students enrolled at NSCC and we were not disappointed. I hope that this new award will shine a light on the wonderful programs offered by NSCC and will help launch the careers of today’s recipients.”

“Seeing these new and prestigious awards presented today is certainly a highlight for me, and for NSCC,” said Don Bureaux, president, NSCC. “For these talented graduates, this event offers significant recognition of their achievements. We know they are going to do great things in the culinary field in Nova Scotia.”

The award was developed in partnership with the college and is the first award to be created during the tenure of Lt.-Gov. LeBlanc.

It is the custom for Nova Scotia’s lieutenant governors to establish awards that recognize excellence during their time in office.

The other recipients were Quentin Connolly, Hyungnam Oh, Tara Roach, Amy Steeves, and Alexandria Taylor.