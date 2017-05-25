Home Community Strait Area Chamber of Commerce dinner and awards night Community Strait Area Chamber of Commerce dinner and awards night By Grant McDaniel - May 25, 2017 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter Photo by Grant McDaniel Brian Bona (second from left) watches himself on video just prior to being presented the Jack Hartery Lifetime Achievement Award for Business. Bona, the backbone of Strait Supplies, is seen here with (from the left): David Hart, SACC president; Amanda Mombourquette, SACC executive director; and Perry Chandler, a past president of the chamber. Photo by Grant McDaniel Photographers from across the area were on hand last night to collect photos from the annual Strait Area Chamber of Commerce awards night. Flash bulbs are seen here aimed at Margaret Poulette and David Hart. Photo by Grant McDaniel There wasn’t a seat to spare Wednesday night at the Port Hawkesbury Civic Centre during the chamber of commerce’s dinner and award night. The meal was prepared by the Clove Hitch Bar and Bistro. Photo by Grant McDanielOffering the keynote address at the annual Strait Area Chamber of Commerce Dinner and Awards Night was Karen Hutt, the President and CEO of Nova Scotia Power Inc. She’s seen here in conversation with chamber member Larry Evans. Hutt and Evans had a brief question and answer period just after her opening remarks. Photo by Grant McDanielSACC President David Hart (left) tipped his hat those departing active service with the chamber at last night’s dinner and awards night. He’s seen here with departing president Adam Rodgers (right) and board member Michael Hatt. Also stepping away as a board member is Grace MacIntyre. Photo by Grant McDanielCyril MacPhee kept those attending the SACC dinner and awards night entertained. Photo by Grant McDanielBrian Bona, who was presented with the SACC’s Jack Hartery Lifetime Achievement Award for Business, was surrounded by family and staff after receiving his award. Photo by Grant McDanielA more fitting recipient of the Jack Hartery Lifetime Achievement Award for Business would be hard to come by, as Brian Bona’s Strait Supplies is a major contributor to the local economy. Bona took over the business in the late 1990s and expanded it to what it is today. “I really want to thank my wife Cathy,” he said at the podium, after being presented his award. “As anyone in business knows, you always need someone to lean on, talk to, cry on their shoulder, or whatever you have to do. She’s been there for me, and I thank her and love her.” He’s seen here with SACC Past President Perry Chandler (left) and SACC President David Hart. Photo by Grant McDanielEarning the President’s Award at the Strait Area Chamber of Commerce Dinner and Awards Night was Chris Lewis, the owner of Chris Lewis Business Solutions. Over the last six years, he’s instructed over 70 business classes to managers, owners, and employers in the Strait area. Lewis (left) is seen here with SACC president David Hart. Photo by Grant McDanielPresented the Kevin Beaton Heart of the Community Award was Margaret Poulette, who was given a standing ovation at the recent Strait Area Chamber of Commerce Dinner and Awards Night. Poulette consistently volunteers in her community and is a co-founder of the Mawita’mk Society which celebrates the gifts of aboriginal people with disabilities while offering guidance to youth. She’s seen here with SACC Executive Director Amanda Mombourquette and SACC President David Hart. Photo by Grant McDanielSurrounded by family and friends is Margaret Poulette, one of the award winners at May 24’s Strait Area Chamber of Commerce Dinner and Awards Night. She was presented the Kevin Beaton Heart of the Community Award for her tireless volunteer efforts. Photo by Grant McDanielSome of the many people helping to make St. Peter’s Music Camp on the Canal happen each year are seen here with SACC President David Hart (at left). The camp was a big winner at Wednesday night’s awards night, winning the SACC’s Cultural Award of Merit. Photo by Grant McDanielSt. Peter’s Music Camp on the Canal was the winner of the SACC’s Cultural Award of Merit. Celebrating its sixth year, the camp is an annual weekend experience that includes a reception and jam session, workshops, band labs, a concert, and ‘Kitchen Racket’ sessions for campers. Accepting the award were Greg Silver and Lisa MacAulay. They are seen here bookended by Port Hawkesbury Mayor Brenda Chisholm-Beaton and SACC President David Hart. Photo by Grant McDanielWinning the NSCC Leadership Award was Pallab Ghosh, who just finished his first year of natural resources studies at the Strait Area Campus. Ghosh is from India, and he is very involved with things taking place at the local NSCC. He's seen here with Sheri Taylor-Wood, Manager of Student Services at the NSCC, and SACC President, David Hart.