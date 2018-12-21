Home Community Holiday help for local foodbanks Community Holiday help for local foodbanks By Port Hawkesbury Reporter - December 21, 2018 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Photo by Jake Boudrot The Knights of Columbus, Council No. 4607, in conjunction with the Isle Madame Foodbank, distributed more than 75 Christmas turkey boxes to needy families on Isle Madame this year. Contributed photoThe employees of St. Anne Community and Nursing Care Centre in Arichat generously contributed food items to help families have a merrier Christmas. Pictured are Connie Pierce, activity director and Paul Boudreau who manages the Filles de Jesus Foodbank. Photo by Jake BoudrotDuring its meeting on December 19 in Arichat, Richmond Municipal council announced $10,000 in funding for the Isle Madame, Louisdale, St. Peter’s, L’Ardoise, and Potlotek food banks ($2,000 each). RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Community Christmas Party and Parade in L’Ardoise Community River Bourgeois Christmas Party Community Festival of Trees, Christmas Parade in Port Hawkesbury Community Noel Isle Madame in Arichat Community ‘Christmas by the Sea’ in Port Hood Community Festival of Trees in St. Peter’s - Advertisement -