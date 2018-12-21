Photo by Jake Boudrot The Knights of Columbus, Council No. 4607, in conjunction with the Isle Madame Foodbank, distributed more than 75 Christmas turkey boxes to needy families on Isle Madame this year.
Contributed photo
The employees of St. Anne Community and Nursing Care Centre in Arichat generously contributed food items to help families have a merrier Christmas. Pictured are Connie Pierce, activity director and Paul Boudreau who manages the Filles de Jesus Foodbank.
Photo by Jake Boudrot
During its meeting on December 19 in Arichat, Richmond Municipal council announced $10,000 in funding for the Isle Madame, Louisdale, St. Peter’s, L’Ardoise, and Potlotek food banks ($2,000 each).

