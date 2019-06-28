By: Corrine MacLean, summer assistant at the Strait Area Museum

The Strait Area Museum, formally known as the Port Hastings Museum and Archives, hosted its annual square dance on June 13. Attendants gathered at the gazebo, and the museum and artisan shop remained opened for everyone to look around.

We had good weather throughout the night, leaving everyone in high spirits. People of all ages came out to enjoy the music. Dara Smith MacDonald played on the fiddle, and Melissa Emmons accompanied on the piano. People of all skill levels joined the fun, and some learned new dance steps.

The Strait Area Museum is a non-profit organization that always welcomes volunteers and guests from away. We’ve had guests from Israel, Germany and New Zealand stop by. On Thursday night at the square dance, we had students from Spain, Mexico and Austria.

Fun nights like Thursday are made possible by volunteers. Strong volunteer support helps us maintain and improve our museum. We are happy to have a new accessibility ramp, thanks to the province of Nova Scotia, Municipality of the County of Inverness, the Town of Port Hawkesbury and many volunteers.

The museum is host to local archives, artifacts and much more. To explore everything the museum has to offer, stop by the Port Hastings Rotary, and the staff would love to give you a tour. The Artisan Collective Wood to Wool shop is opened to the public with all handcrafted items from skilled artisans. Anyone who is interested in becoming a museum volunteer or a member of the historical society, please get in touch. It is sure to be a fun experience.

The Strait Area Museum is located at 24 Highway 19 in Port Hastings. The museum is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. from Monday to Friday. The Artisan Collective is opened 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on weekends starting June 29. The ice cream barn is scheduled to open June 29 as well.

Follow the museum @PortHastingsMuseum on its Facebook page. Contact the museum by phone at: 902 625 1295 or e-mail at: porthastingsmuseum@gmail.com.

We hope to see you, please come visit us!