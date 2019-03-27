HALIFAX: Several capital projects earmarked for the Strait area were recently confirmed by the provincial government.

On March 7, Finance and Treasury Board Minister Karen Casey released Capital Plan 2019-20, the government’s annual infrastructure investment plan to lay out capital spending for the coming year.

“Nova Scotians have told us that health care is their first priority, and that is why this capital plan invests in the next generation of health care service delivery,” said Casey. “From new and renovated operating rooms to improved cancer care centres, and more, these projects will transform how some of the province’s most specialized health services are delivered.”

The plan outlines $691.3 million in capital projects including an overall investment of $156.9 million to support the largest health care redevelopment projects in the province’s history.

Capital Plan 2019-20 also includes: $35.2 million for construction, repair and renewal of other hospitals and medical facilities; $63.1 million for school design and construction; $13.4 million for vehicles and equipment; and $10.6 million for information technology projects. There is also a contingency fund of $48 million.

School additions and alterations under the Department of Education and Early Childhood Development include work at École Acadienne de Pomquet.

Capital Plan 2019-20 also includes $300 million in investments outlined in the Department of Transportation and Infrastructure Renewal’s five-year Highway Improvement Plan. It maps out government’s approach to repairing and maintaining the province’s 23,000 kilometres of roads and highways and 4,100 bridges.

Among the major construction projects for 2019-20, is the multi-year twinning project on Highway 104 from Sutherland’s River to Antigonish. Also on Highway 104, access improvements are planned at Exit 33 in Lower River Inhabitants. There are also plans to upgrade the intersection of Trunk 4 and Trunk 7 in Cape Breton.

As far as asphalt projects for 2019-20, there will be work taking place on Highway 104 at the east bound lane from Exit 19, from the west bound lane from Exit 21 to Exit 20, as well as between 43.3 kilometres and 47 kilometres of concrete sections along Highway 104.

Other asphalt work taking place includes Trunk 16 northerly from the intersection of Church Street and Queen Streets in Guysborough.

Bridge replacement projects for 2019-20 include the Liscomb River Bridge on Trunk 7 in Guysborough County, the Cranton Bridge on Cranton Cross Road in Inverness County and the Lennox Passage Bridge on Route 320 in Richmond County.

The capital plan is subject to approval in the 2019-20 budget. It is available at: https://beta.novascotia.ca/documents/capital-plan-2019-2020. The five-year Highway Improvement Plan can be found at: https://novascotia.ca/tran/highways/hwyconstruction.asp.