STRAIT AREA: Hurricane Dorian tore through the region yesterday knocking out power, damaging roads and property, and disrupting travel.

Hurricane Dorian stayed at Category 1 strength for over 24 hours before it hit yesterday afternoon, clocking winds at 100 miles per hour in some areas, along with tidal surges and driving rain.

By Saturday night, most homes in the region were without power. Nova Scotia Power estimated there were approximately 400,000 customers in the province who had their service disrupted during the height of the storm.

Photos by Jake Boudrot — It was clean-up time this morning as crews cleared the main road in D’Escousse which was rendered impassable thanks to Hurricane Dorian.

As of today, power has been restored to Port Hawkesbury and parts of Antigonish and Richmond and Inverness counties, but the lights are still out for many Strait area residents.

Earlier today, the Department of Education and Early Childhood Development cancelled school tomorrow for all students in Nova Scotia based on the recommendation of the Emergency Management Office.

East Coast Credit Union’s ATMs and debit cards were also not working today.

Godfrey’s Lane in Arichat was one of dozens of roads around the Strait area which fell victim to Hurricane Dorian.

Because of the wind, the Canso Causeway was closed to high-sided vehicles yesterday, and that was lifted today.

On Friday, Tourism Nova Scotia announced the Visitor Information Centre in Port Hastings would close because of Hurricane Dorian.

The StFX X-Men football team was forced to reschedule their game against Bishops to Friday evening from Saturday afternoon because of Hurricane Dorian. The Riverside Speedway’s “Season Finale” was also postponed to September 14.

When the storm hit, Nova Scotia RCMP issued an advisory asking motorists to stay off the roads, unless necessary, due to the gale force winds and heavy rain.

By Saturday night, Emergency Health Services pulled ambulances off the road because of the deteriorating conditions.

Also in Dorian’s path were roofs, such as the top of the Seafood Market in Arichat.

After their broadcast tower was blown over Saturday, 101.5 The Hawk was able to continue broadcasting on-line until their radio signal was restored the next day.

During the storm, roads in: D’Escousse; Newtown; Port Hood; Highway 7 near Glen Road; Route 19 between Mabou and Inverness; between Strathlorne and Inverness; Mull River Road; between Port Hastings and Port Hawkesbury; Highway 104 in Lower River Inhabitants; Highway 105 in Glendale; Route 252 near Brook Village Grocery; and Route 395 were all closed or had traffic flow disrupted due to downed trees, lines or poles.

Not just roads and roofs, properties were also damaged by Hurricane Dorian.

To provide some relief for those without power, comfort stations were set up at: the fire hall in L’Ardoise; the Isle Madame fire hall; the Whycocomagh fire hall; the Mulgrave legion; the Port Hawkesbury Civic Centre; the Louisdale fire hall; the St. George’s Channel hall; the New Horizons Senior’s Club in Arichat; the Grand River fire hall; the Havre Boucher Community Centre; and the Chedabucto Lifestyle Complex.