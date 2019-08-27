PORT HAWKESBURY: The Strait Area Sting finished another solid run at provincials, coming up just short of a spot in the championship game.

The Sting under-15 Bantam AA team competed at Graves Oakley Memorial Ball Field in Spryfield the weekend of August 16-18.

The Dartmouth Arrows, who were the top-seeded team at the tournament based on regular-season play, had their efforts at the plate spoiled by pitcher Ben Murray and catcher Ben Madden, who made an effective defensive pair. Dartmouth fell to the Sting, 5-3.

Starting pitcher Jeremy Myette ushered the Strait team to a 12-11 win over the Hammonds Plains A’s on Saturday morning, with help from a bomb to the fence by Ryan Hayes in the third inning and relief on the mound from Lucas Marshall, who was named player of the game.

In the final game of round-robin play, the Sting beat the Hants North Jays under the lights by a score of 9-5. Ethan Donaldson pitched five and one-third innings with Ryan Hayes in relief and Rory MacDonald closing out the game.

The Sting were eliminated in a tough crossover game against the Tri-County Rangers, coming up short in Sunday’s 2-1 loss. Pitcher Brady MacNeil held the team to a single hit which was the deciding run in the semi-final game.

Photos by Gina MacDonald — The bantams posted a 10-5 record in the Bluenose League play, with an additional two exhibition wins, after starting the season with five straight losses.

Coach Collie Hayes praised his players for a hard-fought season.

“Overall I consider our season a huge success, after making the jump from A to AA in classification this year. We got off to a slow start but the boys really buckled down and worked hard in practice to turn things around.”

The bantams posted a 10-5 record in the regular season of Bluenose league play, with an additional two exhibition wins, starting the season with five straight losses and not surrendering a single game since.

“I couldn’t be prouder of this group of young men,” says Hayes, crediting players and parents for their commitment throughout the season.