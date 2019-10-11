HALIFAX: Treaty Day celebrations were held on October 1 to honour the historic relationship and the important contribution of the Mi’kmaq in Nova Scotia.

Haley Paul of Paq’tnkek First Nation was one of the winners of the Chief Noel Doucette Memorial Youth Education Award.

Tiffany Gould, of We’koqma’q First Nation was one of the recipients of the Sister Dorothy Moore Education Scholarship.

“I am honoured and proud to celebrate Treaty Day as Grand Chief of the Mi’kmaw Nation and to share the accomplishments of this year’s award recipients. Today, we focus on strengthening our treaty relationship as we work together toward reconciliation,” said Norman Sylliboy, Grand Chief of the Mi’kmaw Grand Council. “I look forward to building a bright future together.”

Photos by Communications Nova Scotia — Haley Paul (second from the left) of Paq’tnkek First Nation and Kieran Johnson (second from the right) receive the Chief Noel Doucette Memorial Youth Achievement Award from Chief Sidney Peters (left) and Jeannette Doucette (right).

Treaty Day marks the beginning of Mi’kmaq History Month in Nova Scotia. This year is also the United Nations International Year of Indigenous Languages.

Treaty Day activities in Halifax included a flag raising ceremony at Government House, a church service at St. Mary’s Basilica, a Veteran’s Parade of Honour, a flag raising ceremony at Grand Parade Square, and a Mi’kmaw gathering feast and awards celebration.

“I encourage all Nova Scotians to take this opportunity to reflect on our shared history and the importance of our relationship,” said Premier Stephen McNeil, who is also Minister of Aboriginal Affairs. “I am proud of the achievements we have made together to recognize the Mi’kmaw language, promote treaty education and celebrate Mi’kmaw culture and heritage.”

Treaty Day began in 1986 with the signing of a proclamation by then Grand Chief Donald Marshall Sr. For more information on the treaty, visit: https://novascotia.ca/treaty-education.