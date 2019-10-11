HALIFAX: Twenty Nova Scotia students have earned the Pengrowth-Nova Scotia Energy Scholarship, or the Energy Innovation Grant, which support their pursuit of energy-related studies at post-secondary institutions.

Eight young Nova Scotians enrolled in university programs will receive a renewable scholarship of $2,500 per year for four years. Eight other students enrolled in trades and technology programs at the Nova Scotia Community College will receive a one-time scholarship of $2,500.

Among the university scholarship recipients is Joel Middleton of Richmond Academy who will be attending Dalhousie University.

Four masters-level students have earned a $7,500 grant to support their research in the energy sector.

NSCC scholarship recipients included Eric Grenier from Dr. J.H. Gillis Regional High Schol, Owen MacDonald of Dalbrae Academy and Alex Kennedy of Dr. J.H. Gillis Regional High Schools, who are all attending Dalhousie.

About 280 scholarships have been awarded since 2005. Recipients are chosen based on academic standing, community involvement and interest in the Nova Scotia energy industry.

For more information, check out: https://energy.novascotia.ca/career-development/scholarship-program.