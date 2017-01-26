PORT HASTINGS: Things are set to go back to normal at local schools, at least for the moment.

On January 20, both the Nova Scotia Teachers Union (NSTU) and the Department of Education and Early Childhood Development announced the parties had reached a tentative agreement.

The agreement, which the NSTU will provide to public school members in regional meetings in advance of a ratification vote on February 8, means the teachers’ work-to-rule action was suspended on Monday (January 23).

Deanna Gillis, communications coordinator with the Strait regional school board, stated it is difficult to determine how long the phasing out will take, noting the process requires “appropriate prioritization and reasonable pace.”

“The Strait regional school board is very pleased that the government and the Nova Scotia Teachers Union have reached a tentative agreement and that as part of this agreement work-to-rule action has been suspended as of today, Monday, January 23, 2017,” stated Gillis in an e-mail. “In regards to our next steps, we are working closely with school administration on the transition process. We have a principals’ meeting scheduled for later this week where issues related to the transition process will be reviewed and discussed.”

“I’m pleased to have reached this point,” stated Education and Early Childhood Development Minister Karen Casey. “Both government and the union worked hard to come to this agreement. Now the members will have their opportunity to vote through ratification.”

The last agreement with teachers expired on July 31, 2015. The province stated neither party will release details of the tentative agreement until it is ratified by union members.

“We know that this has been a difficult time for teachers, students, parents, and families,” stated NSTU president Liette Doucet. “We thank and appreciate the patience and support we’ve received.

“We have been focused exclusively on teaching, highlighting the working and learning conditions of teachers and students, and demonstrating how teachers go above and beyond.”

A release from the NSTU stated the body’s provincial executive reviewed the tentative agreement and recommends acceptance by the NSTU membership.