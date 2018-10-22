PORT HAWKESBURY: The Strait Pirates went 1-1 in two games versus Cole Harbour last week in Nova Scotia Junior Hockey League action.

On October 17, the Cole Harbour Colts snuck by the Port Hawkesbury Strait Pirates 3-2 in Cole Harbour.

The game was 1-0 Strait Pirates after Braden Dauphinee scored with 1:18 to play in the opening frame. That was all the scoring until there was 7:58 left in the third when Aaron Parks for the Colts was successful on a penalty shot. The 1-1 tie did not last long, as only 49 seconds later, Josh Foster made it 2-1 Pirates on a power-play goal. It then came down to the game’s final 11 seconds when Connor Lowden scored for the Colts to send it to overtime.

It appeared as if the game was headed for a shoot-out until Nicholas Buckborough slipped one past the Port Hawkesbury net minder with only one second left in overtime. The Strait Pirates outshot the Colts in the opening three periods by counts of 18-4, 12-11 and 12-10 before the Colts managed the only two shots on net in the overtime for a game total of 42-27 Port Hawkesbury.

Zachary Mason was brilliant in the Colts net turning away 40 of 42 shots.

In the second game in three nights between the two teams, the outcome was different as the Pirates beat Cole Harbour 6-4 in Port Hawkesbury on October 19.

The Colts and Pirates will not meet again this season.