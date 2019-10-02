Strait succeeds on power play, but Valley comes out on top

PORT HAWKESBURY: A three-goal third period was the deciding factor that lifted the Valley Maple Leafs to a 5-4 win over the host Strait Pirates last Friday night.

“We’re still trying to find our chemistry as a group,” said Taylor Lambke, Pirate coach. “I didn’t love our game overall. We didn’t have the energy we’re going to have to play with.

“Special teams was going well, which is nice, but I think we need to play with a lot more energy and determination than we did on Friday. It’s really just a matter of finding our chemistry. It’s nothing to panic about yet, but we do need play with more conviction this year.”

The first two periods were fairly even, with the teams tied 1-1 after 20 minutes and 2-2 after 40 minutes. Indeed, the score was 3-3 until late in the third when the Valley connected for a pair of goals 29 seconds apart. Chad Woodill and Finn Reeves scored with 6:11 left and 5:42 remaining, locking down a lead from which the Strait didn’t recover.

Joshua MacMillan had a big game for the Strait, scoring with 45 seconds left in the third and with 5:20 played in the second. He also had an assist on Branden Dauphinee’s first period goal. Dauphinee had a pair of helpers to go with his marker. Bryce Reynolds had a solo goal of his own in the second period.

Avery Warner and Brendan Kenneth Lanning both had a pair of helpers, and Jason Johnson also played set-up man.

All Strait goals were scored on a power play.

“We were a good defending team last year, but we weren’t scoring on power plays in a lot of games, so we sat down as a coaching staff this summer and watched a lot of video and scouting on a lot of power plays,” Lambke said. “We talked about different combinations and looks that we wanted, and that’s something that’s translating early in the season.”

Both goalies — Cody Smith for the Pirates and Aidan Durnford for the Maple Leafs — were busy men in the creases. Smith faced 46 shots, and Durnford face 48.

Next Friday night, the Pirates host the Cumberland County Blues at 7:30 pm.

“It’s a game we won’t overlook or think past,” the coach said. “We’ll take it one game at a time like we did last year. We’ll play hard at home on Friday night.”