MABOU: The dance went on anyway.

Earlier this year, with students and teachers facing a possible work action, Dalbrae Academy students arranged to have their annual Christmas Ball moved from the week before Christmas, to December 1.

On November 30, with a work-to-rule action by the Nova Scotia Teachers Union (NSTU) set to begin on December 5, Dalbrae staff e-mailed students and parents to let them know the dance was postponed.

- Advertisement -

“In light of impending job action and in solidarity with other schools and the NSTU, the Christmas Ball will be postponed and rescheduled at a later date,” stated an e-mail from the Dalbrae teaching staff.

Upon learning of the decision, Rebecca MacNeil and three friends decided to try to put something together on their own.

“We decided we really wanted a Christmas Ball since we were all graduating this year,” said MacNeil. “The Christmas Ball is one of the highlights in our school year. We decided it must go on.”

MacNeil and her friends decided to sell tickets to cover the cost of renting the hall, with MacNeil’s mother offering to rent the hall in her name.

“We worked hard for it,” she said, noting over 180 people purchased tickets.

“It was a really good success. We made money. It’s going to go towards prom and graduation. We thought it was a good idea.”

Even though she and her fellow students were upset about the ball being postponed, MacNeil said organizing the dance was a good experience and a chance to put their leadership skills to work.

“People who attended the dance said it was the best dance they ever attended,” she said. “I wanted to say thank you to everyone who came out and Merry Christmas and best of luck in the New Year.”