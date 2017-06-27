Summer activities plentiful in Port Hawkesbury

PORT HAWKESBURY: The sign leading into the town of Port Hawkesbury reads ‘opportunity awaits’ and, this summer, a possible subtitle to that catch phrase could be ‘activity awaits.’

“It’s going to be busy, but it should be good,” said Corene Gillis, Physical Activity Coordinator for the Town of Port Hawkesbury, when speaking of the upcoming summer programs offered by the town.

“We have a really busy summer going. We’re doing some fun, family events, but we’re also trying to focus on physical activity in the town. We were fortunate to get some Canada 150 funding, and we’re trying to put a few extra things on.”

When it comes to physical activities, the town has a diverse mix of things meant to get the heart rate up. Tai Chi Cape Breton will be offering classes at the Port Hawkesbury Civic Centre (PHCC) Dance Studio from June to August.

A walking tour of Port Hawkesbury is planned for August 2 (10:30 a.m. from the Civic Centre).

On August 16, there is a track and field fun day (10 a.m. to 1 p.m.) at Tamarac Education Centre for youngsters (four to 10-year-olds).

On August 19, The Amazing Race Port Hawkesbury will run from 9 a.m. to noon. Teams of four can register at the PHCC before August 11.

Maybe one of the bigger events of the summer will be the official opening of the Port Hawkesbury Basketball Court. The court, located in the community park, will have its ribbon cut at 4 p.m. on July 21. The following day will have a tournament played and, the day after that, there will be a clinic.

“We want to get a lot of people out there who haven’t tried it yet,” said Gillis. “Hopefully people will try it and come back during the summer.”

A new addition to the town’s sports programs this year is a drop-in special at the community park. From July 10 to August 17, youth (in two groups, from ages 5-8 years-old and 9-12 years-old) can spend an hour playing soccer, basketball, softball, tennis, road hockey, or taking part in outdoor activities.

“We’ll have different ages on different days, so that each week we’ll have a different activity,” Gillis said. “We’re going to try it out and see what kind of uptake we get for it.”

During the Festival of the Strait, an Amazing Race will be held (July 3), a Midget ball tourney will run (July 7,8, and 9), and the annual Friday night horseracing card will be held at Venture Downs (July 7).

For any information on programs and activities, Gillis can be contacted through the PHCC by calling 902-625-2591.