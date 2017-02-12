I listened to an interview on CBC Radio’s Information Morning last month in which Port Hawkesbury Mayor Brenda Chisholm-Beaton was interviewed as part of their year-end 2016 program.

I congratulate her in her new role as Mayor of Port Hawkesbury and wish her all the best as she leads and serves our communities.

I do want to comment on her position with regards to Strait Area Transit (SAT), in particular her reluctance to financially commit towards the ongoing operation of SAT.

Transportation is a well-established social determinant of health. Access to affordable, reliable and convenient public transportation plays a crucial role in the health of individuals and communities. Dollars spent on supporting public transit will translate into improved health outcomes. It affects the ability to travel between home, work, school, medical appointments and other essential services, and it impacts quality of life, particularly for the most vulnerable.

As most public transit systems are supported and subsidized with public funding, I urge your council to contribute to this very progressive initiative.

Maria Coady

Margaree Centre