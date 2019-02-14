Support the Strait of Canso

Recently I have read articles in the provincial media concerning the Port of Halifax’s inability to handle and store cargo from the ships that are extremely large.

Suggestions have been made to develop the Dartmouth side of the harbour. Has everyone forgotten the port in Port Hawkesbury?

The Strait of Canso has the deepest ice-free harbour on the North American East coast. There is access to land for storage, railway service and an airport. Why can this not be developed? No ice-breakers are needed nor is there dredging to be done.

Does all industry have to be in the Halifax/Dartmouth and Sydney areas?

Barb Downie

Judique