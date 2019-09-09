Suspect steals four cars in one day

TRURO: A suspect was arrested and charged following a series of motor vehicle thefts in Inverness County.

The RCMP said a 30-year-old New Waterford man is facing several charges following four separate vehicle thefts starting in Inverness County and ending in Colchester County.

On September 6 at 3:19 p.m., Inverness District RCMP in Port Hawkesbury responded to a call from a woman that her car was stolen from a repair shop in Port Hastings. The car had been running outside the shop when it was stolen.

At 3:30 p.m., RCMP in Inverness responded to a call where a service station in Port Hood reported that someone in the same car left the business without paying for gas. The vehicle headed north on Highway 19.

At 7:45 p.m., the RCMP were called about a suspicious person who came to a home in West Lake Ainslie. The man asked for a ride, and they refused. They later saw on their security footage that he was looking around their vehicles and ducked down every time a vehicle went past their home. The man left on foot, heading towards Inverness.

At 7:59 p.m., another resident on West Lake Ainslie Road called the RCMP to report a man came to her home and asked to use the phone, as he was having car trouble. He called several numbers but did not speak to anyone. She advised she had a neighbour who might be able to help. The man told her that was a good idea and he left on foot. She then heard a truck starting up and the man driving away in their vehicle. The car stolen from Port Hastings was located nearby.

At 8:55 p.m., a member of Chéticamp RCMP noticed the stolen truck heading North on the Cabot Trail. He saw the truck turn into a service station and attempted to block it with his police vehicle. The driver struck the police vehicle and sped out of the parking lot at a high rate of speed, south on the Cabot Trail.

At 9:48 p.m., RCMP were contacted and advised that the stolen truck was at the Inverness Raceway, and another vehicle was stolen.

At 9:10 a.m. on September 7, Colchester District RCMP responded to a call of a theft of a car, and when they arrived, the vehicle stolen from the Inverness Raceway was left there. A family member of the car’s owner tried to stop it from leaving a parking lot, but the suspect struck the family member’s vehicle with the stolen car and left the area.

At approximately 4 p.m., Truro Police responded to a call of an intoxicated man trying to get into cars in the parking lot of a car dealership in Truro. The suspect was arrested by a member of Truro Police, and turned over to the RCMP.

Eric Gordon Fraser, 30, of New Waterford has been charged with theft of a motor vehicle, possession of stolen property over $5,000, mischief under $5,000, possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000, and breach of probation.

He was taken to Truro Provincial Court today. The investigation is ongoing and additional charges are possible.