Suspicious death not a random act – RCMP

WAYCOBAH: A 22-year-old woman was the victim in what the RCMP is calling a suspicious death that was not random.

Shortly before 11 a.m. on October 24, Waycobah RCMP responded to a call at a home on Highway 105 in the First Nation community. Police found a woman in the residence who was non-responsive.

Two infant children were also in the home at the time of the incident but the children were not harmed and are being cared for by family members.

Police called the incident a suspicious death and do not believe it was a random act. RCMP investigators continue to appeal to the public for information.

RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Jennifer Clarke was unable to confirm if police have any suspects.

“I can say that our investigators are working in the community and behind the scenes [including the Forensic Identification Section] to determine the circumstances that led to this death,” Cpl. Clarke noted on October 29.

“We have received some information from the public, however we appreciate any tips and information that people are able to provide. It is important to know that any piece of information is important…”

The Nova Scotia Medical Examiner’s Service conducted an examination into the circumstances of her death last week.

Department of Justice spokesperson Heather Fairbairn explained that once the process is complete, the medical examiner will contact the family of the deceased and share the results with the appropriate authorities.

“This is not information that would be released publicly,” Fairbairn said. “It’s difficult to say how long the investigation may take to complete, this process can take several weeks. Police would determine if the name is released.”

Anyone who has information on this incident is asked to contact Waycobah RCMP at 902-756-3371. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure Web tip at: www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.