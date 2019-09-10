ANTIGONISH: Messages of resilience and support for survivors of sexualized violence will be gathered in the days leading up to the annual Take Back The Night march, scheduled for Thursday, September 26.

Organizers will share these anonymous messages at a rally on the steps of the Angus L. Macdonald Library at StFX beginning at 7 p.m. The march will leave from there.

Everyone from the campus and the broader community is welcome to come out and show their support for a vision of a world where no one fears sexualized violence as they walk on their own streets.

Women around the world organize this annual protest against sexualized violence, because it is a common form of violence against women. People who are part of racialized groups and sexual and gender-diverse groups are also frequent targets of sexual violence, although it can be experienced or perpetrated by anyone. Everyone has an interest in helping to transform communities to be safer places.

Sexualized violence is violence expressed in a sexual way. For too long, this form of aggression has been accepted and excused, leaving its victims to deal with the aftermath in silence. Often, they blame themselves. Sadly, others blame them too. Sexist myths and stereotypes support victim-blaming.

This year’s campaign to collect community messages to support survivors aims to challenge these myths and stereotypes. To participate, people can visit message boxes from September 16 to 25 at the Antigonish Women’s Resource Centre and Sexual Assault Services Association, the Bloomfield Centre, People’s Place Library, and the Paqtnkek Health Centre.

Participants are also encouraged to join others for pizza and poster making just before the rally at 5:30 p.m. in the Bloomfield Centre at StFX.

Organizers include the StFX Women’s and Gender Studies Department, the Antigonish Women’s Resource Centre and Sexual Assault Services Association, the StFX Health and Counseling Centre, and the StFX Students’ Union. Antigonish RCMP and the Town of Antigonish are providing support to ensure the safety of all participants.

For further information, contact the Antigonish Women’s Resource Centre at 902-863-6221.