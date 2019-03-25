Taxes increase again in Guysborough

GUYSBOROUGH: For the second time in as many years, there is a five-cent increase to the residential and commercial tax rates in the Municipality of the District of Guysborough.

Municipal councillors passed the $17,987,246 budget during their regular municipal council meeting on March 20.

Vernon Pitts, the municipality’s warden, advised as a result of this year’s shortfall of $1.25 million – which was a direct result of the loss of the Sable Offshore revenue and increase in mandatory costs for RCMP, education, as well as a Nova Scotia Power (NSP) rate increase on street lighting – a number of initiatives were implemented to balance the budget.

“These initiatives include the increase of $0.05 on the residential and commercial tax rate which only generates $197,969; a reduction in operating budgets; and bringing the sable wind revenue back into operations,” Pitts told The Reporter. “The measures taken this year to reach a balanced budget, including the $0.05 increase in the tax rate, was part of a five-year plan that was approved by council and implemented last fiscal year.”

The new proposed tax rate for 2019-20 is $0.71 for residential and $2.68 for commercial property, per $100 of assessment.

Revenue from taxation totals equal $6.62 million of which, $1.99 million is from residential, $3.2 million is from commercial taxation and area rates, NSP and Bell Aliant (and other) assessments make up the remaining $1.39 million in revenue from taxation. The remaining $11.36 million in revenue comes from sales of service, business investments, grants in lieu, and government transfers. The capital projects and special municipal initiatives make up $5.6 million of the total budget.

“Our capital reserves are fairly healthy – our operating reserves are fairly healthy, but council doesn’t want to dip into our reserves in regards to taxation,” Pitts said. “For the simple fact, that would be like spending your RRSP on groceries. It wouldn’t make a whole lot of sense.”

Fin Armsworthy, the municipal councillor for District 8, said the budget is very disappointing, especially for own district, and didn’t support it.

“It’s disappointing, especially for Canso, we’ve been taxed ever since we’ve been with the municipality. The thing about all of this is they have an operating surplus of $6 million, it’s just hard for my district,” Armsworthy explained. “I’ve always been against tax increases. One reason why we amalgamated was I thought we were going to get tax relief.”

Pitts advised if things are that bad in Canso, his recommendation to the councillor would be to bring it to the table.

“If there are people that have destitute within the MODG, I as warden would want to know about it,” he said. “In turn, I would make the community services aware about it, because in this day and age, there is no need of that.”

In addition to the five-cent tax increase, the municipality also took a 25 per cent reduction in their grants. Which now total $44,000 as they took a 25 per cent hit on last year as well.

“We didn’t abolish any programs, rather than do away with them, we cut back on them a bit,” Pitts said. “And we have to keep our operating reserve healthy for the simple fact of what happens if we have a natural disaster?”

In times of falling revenue, the municipality’s capital budget is $5.6 million, something Pitts sees as a statement.

“We also have to remember too this year, our council took a personal hit when it comes to salary taxation, each individual councillor absorbed that one-third hit, whereas most other municipalities in the province they had the residents pay for them out of the tax rate,” he said. “Our council didn’t think that was right or fair, you know our residents are going to take a hit, we’re going to be standing beside them, taking the same hit. When council puts their taxes up, our taxes go up to.”