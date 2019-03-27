BOYLSTON: Beginning on the evening of March 8 and concluding on March 10, mixed curlers of all ages competed for the honour of being the winners of the ExxonMobil/Maritimes and Northeast Pipelines Skins Spiel held yearly at the Chedabucto Curling Club.

After eight teams battled it out Friday night and throughout Saturday, the four top teams went into the play-offs on Sunday to determine who would be awarded the honour of being either the Division A (8-end games) or Division B (6-end games) champions.