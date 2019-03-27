The 2019 ExxonMobil/Maritimes and Northeast Pipelines Skins Spiel Division A Champion was Team Long including (from left) Skip Paul Long, Randy Avery, Doug Avery, and Chris Cosgrove. Photo by Maurice Landry

BOYLSTON: Beginning on the evening of March 8 and concluding on March 10, mixed curlers of all ages competed for the honour of being the winners of the ExxonMobil/Maritimes and Northeast Pipelines Skins Spiel held yearly at the Chedabucto Curling Club.

After eight teams battled it out Friday night and throughout Saturday, the four top teams went into the play-offs on Sunday to determine who would be awarded the honour of being either the Division A (8-end games) or Division B (6-end games) champions.

 

Placing second in Division B of the ExxonMobil/Maritimes and Northeast Pipelines Skins Spiel was Team Connolly including (from left) Fred Sullivan, Marion Brow, Iris Stanley, and Skip Mary E.A. Connolly.
Battling through four games over three days gave Team Jamieson the honour of winning first place in Division B of the ExxonMobil/Maritimes and Northeast Pipelines Skins Spiel. Players included (from left) Ray Bates, Betty Bates, Skip Evelyne Jamieson, and Maureen Landry.
Taking the honour of winning second place in the Division A of the ExxonMobil/Maritimes and Northeast Pipelines Skins Spiel was Team Sangster. Players included (from left) Skip Wayne Sangster, Ryan Sangster, Aidan Halloran, and Maurice Landry.

 

