Teamwork between agencies results in successful search

INVERNESS: A man who went missing in Inverness County was found later that same day by searchers.

At 4:35 p.m. yesterday, Inverness District RCMP responded to a complaint of a missing person. The man had gone fishing with a friend and the two became separated. Police and the man’s family were concerned for his safety.

RCMP investigators requested air support and volunteer Ground Search and Rescue teams. A police dog and handler were also requested. Cape Breton Regional Police assisted with sending their K-9 unit, and in order to get them to the scene faster, the dog and handler were picked up in the helicopter and flown to the scene.

Spotters in the helicopter spotted the missing man at 7:49 p.m. while he was waving at the helicopter flying overhead. Searchers on the ground then went directly to the area where the man was spotted and assisted him in getting out of the woods. He was checked by EHS and did not require medical assistance.

The RCMP would like to thank all agencies who assisted with this search for their cooperation