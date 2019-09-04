Home Community Teddy Bear Picnic at Cleveland Church Museum Community Teddy Bear Picnic at Cleveland Church Museum By Port Hawkesbury Reporter - September 4, 2019 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Harrison Graham, 3, of Evanston was proud to display the artistry of Sunshine Sue on August 18 in Cleveland. Contributed photos — One-year-old Laine Fougere of Cleveland is held while Sunshine Sue does her thing on August 18 in Cleveland. Jayloh Gillis, 5, did not have far to travel to attend the Basin River Inhabitants Historical Society’s 10th annual Teddy Bear Picnic. Cleveland. Two-year-old Scarlett McNamara of Kempt Road had an escort through the Teddy Bear Picnic at the Cleveland Church Museum earlier this month. Sunshine Sue entertained local children with songs and skits during the 10th annual Teddy Bear Picnic. Four-year-old Wolfe Rombach of West Bay shows-off the artistic face-painting of Sunshine Sue during the 10th annual Teddy Bear Picnic put on by the Basin River Inhabitants Historical Society at the Cleveland Church Museum on August 18. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Community 86th annual Johnstown Milling Frolic Community Annual River Bourgeois Festival Community Keppoch Mountain hosts inaugural Nova Scotia Summer Fest Community Harbour Wars in Little Harbour raise money for cancer care fund Community Remembering those lost at sea Community 1st Port Hawkesbury Scouts host annual Kub Kar and Beaver Buggy rallies