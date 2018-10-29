Teen arrested following threat to school

SOUTHWEST MABOU: A 15-year-old male youth was arrested after on-line threats were made against Dalbrae Academy.

At 11:40 a.m. today, staff at Dalbrae Academy were made aware of an on-line threat to the school. The school was locked down.

RCMP officers from the Inverness RCMP Detachment responded and arrested a 15-year-old male youth in relation to this incident. No one was hurt as a result of this incident and the RCMP is continuing its investigation. Police cleared the scene at approximately 1:30 p.m.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Inverness RCMP at 902-258-2213. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at: www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.