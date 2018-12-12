ST. PETER’S: Parks Canada would like to advise that the St. Peters Canal National Historic Site swing bridge will have planned intermittent closures on December 18-20.

The travelling public can expect approximate 20-minute temporary and intermittent closures between 7 a.m. and 9 p.m. on each of the affected dates. Motorists are asked to factor these possible delays into their travel plans accordingly.

These temporary closures are necessary to complete seasonal bridge maintenance and are put in place to ensure public safety and improve the efficiency of work being completed. This scheduled maintenance work is required to perform necessary internal balancing to the moving mechanisms that allow the bridge to swing open and close. This work will require the bridge to swing open and close a variety of times to ensure the mechanical and control systems are properly aligned and balanced.

Parks Canada would like to thank the community and the traveling public for their cooperation and understanding.

This maintenance work at St. Peters Canal Swing Bridge is part of a $3 billion investment to support infrastructure work to heritage, visitor, waterway, and highway assets located within national historic sites, national parks, and national marine conservations areas across Canada.