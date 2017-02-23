ANTIGONISH: During a recent joint council meeting, Antigonish Town Council and Antigonish Municipal Council members received an update on the status of the town and fringe sewer system capacity along with some preliminary findings from an environmental assessment.

“The main takeaway is that the town lagoon system is performing better than many comparable systems around Atlantic Canada,” said county treasurer-clerk Glen Horne. “There is no reason to move urgently at this point in time. The system does have existing capacity.”

Horne said both councils are waiting for the Department of Environment to install firm regulations around sewage treatment going forward.

“Once that’s done, we’ll have a clearer picture of what adjustments, if any, need to be done to the lagoon system there at the town and we can go from there,” he said. “We’ve got a little bit of time and we can take that time to further analyze the situation and make an informed decision.”

When asked how much time they had, Horne said it is a matter of years.

“It’s good news in the sense that we’re confident that when we do come to a decision, it will be a smart investment rather than doing something now for the sake of doing something,” he said.