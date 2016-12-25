Thank you for helping Operation Share and Care

Operation Share and Care would like to send a deep thank-you out to the entire Strait area community.

Your generous donations and support have made this Christmas season another great one! Through the efforts of our community members, students and staff, 33 children will enjoy Christmas morning.

In Operation Share and Care’s 10th anniversary, $8,500 has been brought in. Looking ahead into the new year, Operation Share and Care has planned additional activities that will also be used to support community programming. We are excited to include in these events, the polar bear dip, food drives and a drama production.

Donations for Operation Share and Care can be dropped off at SAERC on an ongoing basis as we will continue to support our community. Thank you very much for your continued participation in this extremely worthy cause.

Merry Christmas and many thanks.

Janine Locke

Matthew Landry

Rob Allen

Port Hawkesbury