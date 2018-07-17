The Barra MacNeils come to Strathspey Performing Arts Centre

MABOU: For nearly three decades, Cape Breton-based family group The Barra MacNeils has thrilled audiences of all ages, both near and far, with their sparkling repertoire, vocals, instrumental prowess and vibrant showmanship.

Their brand new release, “On The Bright Side,” is an exquisite collection of everything Barra MacNeils fans love. An upbeat album ranging from familiar fiddle tunes to heart-wrenching Gaelic ballads.

The album features distinctive family harmonies, an array of rhythmic instruments weaving through and around various themes – some decidedly classical but then, suddenly, very traditional Cape Breton – the lads singing a cappella and thoughtful solos that merge into all-hands-on-deck medleys. Experience the trademark passion and energy of The Barra MacNeils.

Over the course of their career together, multi-award winners, The Barra MacNeils have released no less than 17 recordings. “On The Bright Side” is a 10-track recording, packed with everything an islander loves: an abundance of the fiddle, a jig here and there, and even Cape Breton staples like a full Gaelic track are present in The Barra MacNeils’ latest.

Taking place on the cusp of the Celtic Colours International Festival, The Barra MacNeils in concert at Strathspey Performing Arts Centre will be a performance not to be missed by the visiting public or our local population here on island.

Everyone is in for an evening of incredible musicianship and creative entertainment on October 4.

Tickets are available online at www.strathspeyplace.com or by phone (902-945-5300).