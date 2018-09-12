The Good Brothers to perform in Guysborough September 29

GUYSBOROUGH: The Chedabucto Place Association is pleased to announce that it will be hosting a concert on Saturday, September 29 at 7 p.m., featuring the multi-award winning group The Good Brothers.

In 1970, twin brothers Bruce and Brian Good of Richmond Hill, Ontario, met James Ackroyd from Winnipeg, Manitoba, and formed a band simply called James and The Good Brothers. Later, James chose to stay in the U.S. while the brothers returned home to Canada and recruited younger brother Larry. This was 1973 and was the beginning of a wonderful musical journey called The Good Brothers.

They played simple, straight from the soul music that encompassed country, bluegrass, folk, celtic and the occasional taste from their rock and roll songbook. Among their many musical accomplishments are eight Juno Awards for best Country Group and induction in both the Canadian and North American Music Halls of Fame. This year The Good Brothers are making their 40th tour of Europe. They appeared at the 2017 Cavendish Music Festival Main Stage.

Tickets can be obtained by calling 902-533-2015 or by visiting the box office, which is located at the Chedabucto Lifestyle Complex on Green Street in Guysborough.