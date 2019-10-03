Community The Reporter’s annual Seniors Expo By Mary Hankey - October 3, 2019 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Shane Benoit was kept busy at Maritime Travel’s table during the Senior Expo over the weekend. Their giveaway for the event was a $1,500 travel voucher from Air Canada Vacations. Photos by Mary Hankey — Cheryl and Norma from the East Coast Credit Union informed seniors on the different options available to them at the Seniors Expo at the Port Hawkesbury Shopping Centre on September 28. Information on retirement living was provided at the booth for Parkland Antigonish. The well-attended Seniors Expo, sponsored by The Reporter, was held over the weekend at the Port Hawkesbury Shopping Centre. Elderdog Canada had information on hand about their organization that assists and supports older adults in the care and well-being of their canine companions. They were part of the Seniors Expo in Port Hawkesbury, sponsored by The Reporter. MacLeod House, offering assisted living for seniors in Baddeck, was one of several booths at the Seniors Expo at the Port Hawkesbury Shopping Centre on September 28. Don and Jean MacPherson, representing Northwood Intouch at the Seniors Expo, provided information about electronic devices that help older adults and people with disabilities maintain their independence. Sharon Ryan was on hand at the Strait Area Community Curling Club’s table during the Seniors Expo, to encourage people to take up curling during the winter months.