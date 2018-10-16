Community The Reporter’s annual Seniors Expo By Port Hawkesbury Reporter - October 16, 2018 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Jessica Fawcett representing The Reporter, who sponsored the Seniors Expo on October 6 at the Port Hawkesbury Shopping Centre. Photos by Mary HankeyMacLeod House, offering assisted living for seniors in Baddeck with their information at the Seniors Expo at the Port Hawkesbury Shopping Centre on October 6. East Coast Credit Union in Port Hawkesbury informed seniors on the different options available to them. Elderdog Canada had an information booth at the Seniors Expo at the Port Hawkesbury Shopping Centre. Information was available from Nova Scotia Power on their efficiency program. The Reporter organized the annual Seniors Expo on October 6. L’Arche Cape Breton provided information about how men and women with developmental disabilities can live and work together. L’Arche Cape Breton’s display included items that their members make and sell. Shannax Parkland offers retirement living in Antigonish. Carmalita MacIsaac filled out her ballot at the Green’s Funeral Home information table.