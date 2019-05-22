In 1897 Bertram Bourinot began the Richmond County Record, a periodical that lasted for almost 80 years. Marshall Bourinot worked with his father and continued the paper into the 1970s.

The following excerpts are taken from the Richmond County Record dated September 29, 1951:

“From Ingonish: Ralph Britten who is employed by the Department of Highways at Ingonish, spent a few days here with his wife and family and his parents Mr. and Mrs. Matthew Britten.

“Births: Born to Mr. and Mrs. Fulbert Boudreau, Boudreauville, at the Isle Madame Hospital, a girl.

“To Mr. and Mrs. Henry B. Hull recently a boy.

“Born to Mr. and Mrs. Joe Boudreau, Port Royal, at the Isle Madame Hospital, Arichat, a son.

“Born to Mr. and Mrs. Allan MacRae, Dundee, in Isle Madame Hospital, Arichat on Thursday September 20, a boy – Vincent Allan. “Congratulations.

“Joe Richard Takes Second in 6-Mile Road Race at St. John, New Brunswick

“Drenched with rain but otherwise looking fit and completely unruffled Roy Appleton of Glace Bay, N.S., broke the tape an easy winner in the annual Labour Day six-mile road race…

“Close behind Appleton was another Mainland distance runner Joe Richard of St. John (son of Mr. and Mrs. Peter Richard of Arichat) who finished in one minute and 45 seconds …

“Wedding: Landry – Roach

“A wedding of wide interest was solemnized at St. Mary’s Basilica Halifax, recently, when Rev. Fr. J. Mills united in marriage, Dorothy only daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Peter C. Landry of Petit de Grat and Alphonse Roach of Cheticamp, N.S.

“Immediately following the ceremony a reception was held at the Carleton Hotel for a host of friends and relatives.

“Later they motored to Petit de Grat where upon arrival a delicious supper was served to some 50 guests at the home of the bride’s aunt Mrs. Jas. E. Landry after which they spent two weeks with the bride’s parents

“A number of persons from this community attended a shower for the recently married couple. Mr. and Mrs. Donald MacRae, Grand Anse. The shower was held at the home of Mr. and Mrs. D.D. Buchanan.”

“Death: Jeffrey Richard

“The death of Jeffrey Richard at the age of 88 years, occurred at the home of his daughter Mrs. Joseph David on Sunday, Sept. 23rd.”

“Back to School

“Stanley McPhee, son of Mr. and Mrs. Whitney McPhee of Cannes is a second year Arts student at St. F. X. University, Antigonish.

“Stanley has the benefit of intellectual background for his mother is Seaview’s proficient teacher.

“Appointment: Dr. Francis A. Roy

“Dr. Roy was appointed University of Arizona dean of liberal arts. He is 43 years old and joined the faculty of U. of A. in 1934 as an instructor in French. He was named full professor of French in 1947 after having served as assistant and associate professor.

Dr. Roy is the son of Benjamin Roy, a native of West Arichat. Other local family connections are Mrs. Beatrice LeBlanc of West Arichat and Mr. Leo J. King teacher residing in Rockdale.”