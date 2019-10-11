HALIFAX: Capturing a laid back 70’s folk rock vibe that grimly addresses ego and self-destruction, The Stanfields return to the plate with their new single “Breakers in the Dark” – the second from their forthcoming studio recording Classic Fadeout.

“We are terribly proud and excited to be sharing both this track, and the other new tunes eventually coming down the pipe,” says frontman Jon Landry. “For a multitude of personal and professional reasons, 2019 has been an incredibly challenging one for us – but at the end of the day – we are a band of brothers whose love for making music overcomes everything the outside world can throw at us.”

In support of the single launch, the band is undertaking a Fall Canadian and US tour with stops in select markets.

The Stanfields are a multiple award-winning five-piece folk’n’roll band which combines rock music with solid nods to Celtic and Americana.

Formed in 2008, The Stanfields have since released five albums and toured extensively throughout North America and Europe, sharing the stage with Queens of the Stone Age, Flogging Molly, Frank Turner, and Dropkick Murphys among many. Coming as no surprise to the band’s sizeable international fan base, The Stanfields have taken a “predictably-unpredictable” turn with Classic Fadeout, seeing the band draw upon relatively gentler influences such as The Band, Stray Gators-era Neil Young and 70’s west coast country rock and infusing them into their distinct, swaggering brand of storytelling folk’n’roll.

The Stanfields are: Jon Landry vocals, guitar, bouzouki, harmonica; Calen Kinney fiddle, keyboards, vocals; Jason MacIsaac guitar, vocals; Dillan Tate bass, vocals; and Mark Murphy drums, percussion.